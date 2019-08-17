John Abraham 'relieved and happy' with 'Batla House' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Actor John Abraham, whose film 'Batla House' hit theatres across the country says the film made him feel "relieved and happy" even though the movie faced a few issues during its release.

The actor, who put up a stellar performance in patriotic films 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran,' is thrilled with audience reaction for 'Batla House.'

"I am relieved and I am happy with the outcome. Yes, there were a few problems that we faced with the release, but since the results are good I am happy with the audience's reaction that I am seeing on social media and elsewhere," said the actor.

"The best compliment that I remember is 'the film is so much better than the 'Saki Saki' song and the trailer' and I believe it compliments like these that are encouraging and make us feel good about our work," John added.

A petition filed by Ariz Khan and Shahzad Ahmad, claiming the film shows a link between the bomb blasts and the encounter and would, therefore, prejudicially affect the trial in the cases that are currently running in the court.

On Tuesday, the film got a nod from the Delhi High Court for release after its makers agreed to make certain modifications in the movie.

"I am moved with the appreciation that the film has received from the audience. I am happy that whatever we wanted to portray has reached them. Besides the issue, we faced during the last few days the film is doing well. I am watching tweets and reactions on social media, all of them are so good," said the director, Nikhil Advani.



On being asked about Jagan Shakti's 'Mission Mangal, which was released on the same day, the director said, "The occasion was huge, as it was both Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, so people did spend time in theatres watching films, doesn't matter which one."

"We are happy that people are talking about both the films equally, because be it me, John or Akshay we believe and support the film industry. For us it is a greater thing that we have been able to satisfy the customers," added the director.

"I am really happy for myself and Akshay. I wish both films to do great and make us all happy," wished John.

Independence Day proved to be a great day for Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and John Abraham-starrer 'Batla House'! Both the movies performed remarkably well on the first day of their release.

'Mission Mangal' managed to surpass the first-day collections of 'Batla House' by minting Rs. 29.16 crore at the domestic box office. The latter collected Rs. 14.59 crore at the ticket counters. (ANI)