Poster of 'Satyameva Jayate 2', Image courtesy: Twitter
Poster of 'Satyameva Jayate 2', Image courtesy: Twitter

John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release on this date

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse John Abraham is soon going to treat his fans with the upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2', which is slated to hit the big screens on October 2 next year.
The film, which also stars Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead, will be directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The upcoming action-drama will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.
The film went on floors on September 20. Milap shared the news on his Twitter handle along with a picture of him and John.
He wrote, "It all started 2 years back with a phone call to [?]@minnakshidas[?] in the hope that she would give me an appointment to narrate Satyameva Jayate to John Abraham[?] and here we are today starting Part 2! #SatyamevaJayate2 Love you both."
Like the first installment, 'Satyameva Jayate 2', a standalone sequel, will also focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power. Post the release of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Marjaavaan', Milap will start working on the film.
Speaking on the upcoming film, Bhushan said, "Emmay and T-Series have become a family and our association together have always been fruitful. Satyameva Jayate was a blockbuster and making the second one with Milap and John was a no guess game. And all the best to Divya who has joined the team with this one."
The upcoming drama will also star Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur.
'Satyameva Jayate', which released in 2018, became a major hit making it Milap and John's second-biggest box office success.
The 2018 cop drama also featured Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. The first film narrated the story of a cop (Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officers. Both Bajpayee and John fight for the same reason but they are divided by the law.
The first installment directed by Milap, released on August 15, alongside Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'.
Apart from 'Satyamev Jayate 2', John will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy riot 'Pagalpanti'. The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:22 IST

Keanu Reeves calls 'Matrix 4' "very ambitious" film

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Actor Keanu Reeves, who will once again treat his fans by starring as Neo in the recently-announced 'Matrix 4' alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, said that it is a "very ambitious" film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:18 IST

'Housefull 4' trailer: Akshay, Kriti's reincarnation comedy...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Finally the trailer of the much-awaited 'Housefull 4' is out and going by it, it looks the film is going to be a fun riot with its reincarnation comedy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:07 IST

30 reels of unedited footage on Mahatma Gandhi discovered ahead...

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): Days ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has discovered 30 reels of unedited footage on 'Father of the Nation' that amounts to almost six hours of duration.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:04 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't feel 'passionate' about acting anymore

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow might retire from acting soon, at least that's what her recent revelation suggests.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:34 IST

Justin Bieber needs your help in choosing wedding tuxedo and the...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, who is just a few days away from walking down the aisle with model Hailey Baldwin, is having a hard time choosing the perfect wedding tuxedo and needs your help!

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:31 IST

'Spider-Man' spinoff based on Madame Web in the works

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): It's still a mystery what exactly will happen to 'Spider-Man' after Sony and Marvel ended their working relationship. And while your friendly neighbourhood web-slinger may not be seen in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) anymore, Sony Pictures is continuing to bui

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:19 IST

Sonakshi's veiled first look from 'Laal Kaptaan' is intriguing

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Makers of the film 'Laal Kaptaan' recently shared the first look of Sonakshi Sinha who will be seen making a special appearance in the forthcoming film starring Saif Ali Khan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:10 IST

Jennifer Lopez shows her dislike for Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna in...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): It seems that American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is very blunt and bold when it comes to speaking about those, whom the actor apparently 'disliked'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:05 IST

Jonas Brothers, Diplo's new song features easter egg from Joe...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Jonas Brothers and DJ Diplo just released their new song titled 'Lonely' and it features Diplo poking fun at ruining Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's first wedding by documenting it on Instagram!

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:23 IST

Meghan Markle wasn't asked to return for 'Suits' finale

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): As the famous television drama 'Suits' signed off with a beautiful finale on Wednesday, Meghan Markle who played the role of Rachel Zane was not present on the show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:22 IST

Meghan Markle speaks about motherhood at a meeting with women...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is currently on a 10-day tour of South Africa with her husband Prince Harry and little son Archie, spoke about how women and especially mothers can be role models when she met women business leaders during her tour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:18 IST

Jodie Comer in talks to star in 'The Last Duel'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Jodie Comer, who recently took home an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in 'Killing Eve', is in talks to star in Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel'.

Read More
iocl