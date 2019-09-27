John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release on this date

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse John Abraham is soon going to treat his fans with the upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2', which is slated to hit the big screens on October 2 next year.

The film, which also stars Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead, will be directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The upcoming action-drama will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

The film went on floors on September 20. Milap shared the news on his Twitter handle along with a picture of him and John.

He wrote, "It all started 2 years back with a phone call to [?]@minnakshidas[?] in the hope that she would give me an appointment to narrate Satyameva Jayate to John Abraham[?] and here we are today starting Part 2! #SatyamevaJayate2 Love you both."

Like the first installment, 'Satyameva Jayate 2', a standalone sequel, will also focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power. Post the release of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Marjaavaan', Milap will start working on the film.

Speaking on the upcoming film, Bhushan said, "Emmay and T-Series have become a family and our association together have always been fruitful. Satyameva Jayate was a blockbuster and making the second one with Milap and John was a no guess game. And all the best to Divya who has joined the team with this one."

The upcoming drama will also star Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur.

'Satyameva Jayate', which released in 2018, became a major hit making it Milap and John's second-biggest box office success.

The 2018 cop drama also featured Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. The first film narrated the story of a cop (Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officers. Both Bajpayee and John fight for the same reason but they are divided by the law.

The first installment directed by Milap, released on August 15, alongside Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'.

Apart from 'Satyamev Jayate 2', John will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy riot 'Pagalpanti'. The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla. (ANI)

