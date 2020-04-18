John Abraham teams with director Zaveri for a poem of hope, gratitude

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): In an attempt to pump up Indians with positivity amid the coronavirus crisis, actor John Abraham has teamed up with 'Satyameva Jayate' director Milap Milan Zaveri and launched a poem on Saturday -- 'Mera Bharat Mahaan.'

The newly released poem is set in a motivational tone and vastly sends the message of unity among people, the courage and hope people show despite the ongoing difficulties the country is facing.

Written and conceptualised by Zaveri, the video features the 47-year-old actor reciting the poem.



The motivational poem was shared by the 'Dhoom' actor and wrote: "#MeraBharatMahaan a poem of hope, courage, gratitude for India and the world..."

The actor recites the poem and say: "Sadke hain lawaris, ghar pe baitha insan hai. Jaha khelte the sab bacche ab khali wo maidaan hai. Mandir aur masjid hai band khuli ration ki dukaan hai. Hausla hai fir bhi dilon mein kyuki mera Bharat mahaan hai."

The two-minute and 19-second video shows glimpses of deserted roads, trying to indicate how the time has changed in the past few months due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"Hausla hai fir bhi dilon mein kyuki mera Bharat mahaan hai," serves as the punch line throughout the poem.

Towards the end, the poem also addresses the difficulties, but the tireless spirits of doctors and police officials who put their lives at risk to help people feel secure.

It shows the gratitude to the front-line responders and their help during the crises.

As the country battles the novel coronavirus, the poem is an attempt to uplift the spirit of togetherness of every Indian during the unprecedented crisis. (ANI)

