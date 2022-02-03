John Abraham's 'Attack' to now release on April 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actor John Abraham-starrer 'Attack', which was supposed to hit the silver screens in January, will now release on April 1.

On Thursday, John took to Instagram and shared the update with his followers.





"Get ready to witness our country's first super soldier and his strike to save the nation's pride. Attack-Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April, 2022," he wrote.

'Attack did not release last month owing to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are also a part of the upcoming film. (ANI)

