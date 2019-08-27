New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): The shooting of John Abraham-starrer 'Mumbai Saga' began on Tuesday.
One of the producers of the film, Bhushan Kumar, shared the news alongside a picture of a clapperboard.
"The journey of Bombay's transformation to Mumbai begins as #MumbaiSaga goes on floors today!" he tweeted.
Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.
The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.
Scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, 'Mumbai Saga' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. (ANI)
John Abraham's 'Mumbai Saga' goes on floors
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 17:42 IST
New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): The shooting of John Abraham-starrer 'Mumbai Saga' began on Tuesday.