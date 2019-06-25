Journalist files complaint against Salman Khan, accuses him of assault

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): A television journalist has filed a complaint against Salman Khan on charges of abuse, assault and robbery.

The case has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Andheri.

Neeraj Gupta, lawyer of the senior journalist said that his client was attacked by Salman and later the actor abused the journalist.

"My client who is a senior journalist was attacked by Salman on April 24, 2019. The actor snatched my client's cell phone and deleted the data in it. When my client tried defending himself, he was abused by Salman badly," Gupta said.

Gupta added, "My client tried to file a complaint but police officials did not pay any heed to the matter."

The Metropolitan magistrate court has accepted the complaint and has given July 12 as the date for further arguments and order.

The complaint has been filed under section 323 (causing hurt) 392 (robbery), 426 (Punishment for mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) part 2 read with section 34 of IPC. (ANI)

