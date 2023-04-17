Jubilee star Sidhant Gupta pens special message for Karan Johar after latter calls his performance "piece de resistance"

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 17 (ANI): After Karan Johar heaped praises on actor Sidhant Gupta for his performance in the web series 'Jubilee', the actor on Monday penned a sweet note for the filmmaker.

Sidhant overwhelmed with Karan's words took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Dear karan, Your words have an emotional value for me. Whatever little I've known you, you always gave away gratitude that you lead with and preserve and I feel it in abundance as I write this. Thankyou for being a voice that made me believe in a better world ever since I was a kid who saw Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."



Karan re-shared Sidhant's post and reacted with heart emojis.





On Sunday, Karan praised the cast and team of 'Jubilee' and shared the poster.

Karan wrote, "A slow burning, immersive , referential tale about the post independence origin and advancement of Hindi cinema.... This set piece of brilliant set pieces and performances is exquisite and twisted in equal measure... grey rules the character graphs and the unsaid is so much more powerful than the expressed dialogue.... @motwayne is an auteur ... he sets up the studio world of the 40s and 50s with such clever finesse.... It took a beat to plunge into his world and when I did ... I succumbed to his magic and his technical crew of magicians."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrGX8Veorzo/

He praised the cast specially Sidhant. The filmmaker added, "BUT it is in @sidhant that you find the essence, heartbeat and the soul of #jubilee.... His act that oscillates between studied awkwardness and heart wrenching intensity is the piece de resistance of this spectacular show! An ACTOR is here to stay and conquer!!!!! Congratulations Vik!!! And and my love and kudos to the entire team of the show."

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

Apart from Sidhant Gupta, it packs an ensemble cast of Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Nandish Sandhu.

The web series is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from April 7, 2023. (ANI)

