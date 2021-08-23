Jubin Nautiyal, Khushalii Kumar excited about their new song 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Singer Jubin Nautiyal has released his new romantic song, titled 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri', which's shot amidst the scenic locales of Leh and Ladakh.

The song's video features Jubin opposite actor Khushalii Kumar.

Happy on being a part of 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri', Khushalii said, "I have always been an admirer of Jubin's music. His soulful voice elevates any track and he has especially poured his heart out into 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri'. I hope fans enjoy watching us together. Love is a universal language and in this track, we explore how love is unconditional. Listeners will definitely relate to it at a personal level."



According to Jubin, who is best known for crooning 'Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata' and 'Lut Gaye', the latest song has a "very timeless, classic essence to it".

"It has old-school charm but will resonate with everyone who has experienced the emotion of love. It was wonderful working with Khushalii Kumar on this track. She has a deep understanding of music and is also a fabulous performer," he said.

'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri' is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel. (ANI)

