Juhi Chawla gets nostalgic on 23rd anniversary of 'Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kate,' shares clip from film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Actor Juhi Chawla shared a light-hearted clip from her 1998 comedy-drama 'Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate' as the film celebrated 23 years, asking her fans to caption the video.

To commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the film, the 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' actor shared a clip featuring herself and veteran stars Amrish Puri and Anil Kapoor.

In the video, Juhi is seen telling her father (Amrish, who is seen sitting near a study table, that someone is waiting to meet him in the balcony. With her dad heading towards the balcony, Juhi signals to Anil Kapoor who is seen hiding behind a pillar coming forward and they both start looking for a paper on the study table.



In the next shot, Amrish is seen shouting as he finds no one in the balcony, and on asking Juhi, she replies that the person waiting was in hurry, and could have left without meeting him. Following which a crow is seen cawing.



The 'Yess Boss' star asked her fans to caption the video saying, "Caption this. I'd like to see what you all come up with."

She also tagged her co-star "@AnilKapoor and #JhoothBoleKauwaKaate."

The comedy-drama 'Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate' (translation: If you lie, a crow will bite you) is directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Along with Kapoor, Chawla, and Puri, it also featured Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher and Sajid Khan. The film was the last film of Hrishikesh Mukherjee as director. (ANI)

