Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan's thriller series 'Hush Hush' trailer out now

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming thriller series 'Hush Hush', on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Juhi Chawla shared the trailer on her Instagram, which she captioned, "Some secrets can't be kept hush hush for too long #HushHushOnPrime, Sep 22".

Helmed by Tanuja Chandra, the series is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from September 22, 2022, which stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami.



Filled with mysteries, suspense and drama, the Hush Hush trailer gives a glimpse into the life of four friends - a powerful lobbyist Ishi Sangamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan), a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami) and a trapped-in-society Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra), who find themselves hurtling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit and secrets after their privileged world turns dark and dangerous. Their lives turn upside down when an intelligent cop Geeta (Karishma Tanna) sets out to unravel the mystery that also involves Ishi's childhood friend Meera (Ayesha Jhulka).

Actor Juhi Chawla will be making her digital debut with the upcoming series 'Hush Hush' and said, "I look forward to embarking upon a new journey in the rapidly growing digital space with Prime Video. The platform has revolutionized the art of storytelling with blockbuster originals that have captivated audiences across the country. The plot of Hush Hush grasped my attention, and I knew in an instance that this is a special project that I'd love to work on. I have always been an admirer of the extraordinary work that Abundantia Entertainment produces and it was special to collaborate with Vikram and his wonderful team. I'm delighted to work alongside such phenomenal actors such as Soha, Shahana Kritika, Karishma and Ayesha and I am certain that audiences will resonate with the show and continue to bestow their love upon the show and me as I begin this new chapter."

Actor Soha Ali Khan said, "Hush Hush deals with a stark set of aspects that women encounter in today's day and age and am delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment to bring alive this stellar project. I had a wonderful time shooting with Juhi, Shahana, Kritika, Karishma, and Ayesha. Having a female-dominant environment brought in a sense of excitement and fun that will translate on screen for viewers to see. I'm certain that the audiences will be engrossed throughout the series and will relate to it."

Kritika Kamra stated, "I am delighted to reunite with Prime Video for another extraordinary series with a riveting plot that will engage audiences of all interests. Having an ensemble cast & crew of women to work alongside makes this project even more special. I can't wait for audiences to witness what we have created and I'm sure that they'll enjoy the twists & turns as they unfold."

Karishma Tanna said, "Hush Hush is my second series with Prime Video this year and I'm super excited to be part of this brilliant storyline. Working with Tanuja, Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment and especially with my amazing co-actors was a great experience, it was a lot of fun and learning as well. I'm sure audiences will enjoy this exhilarating tale that unfolds shadowed truths of the surroundings we live in." (ANI)

