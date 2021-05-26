Juhi Chawla walks down 'colourful' street in Cape Town, calls it 'a creative high'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Exuding positive vibes amid COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood star Juhi Chawla on Wednesday treated fans to an all-smiles picture as she reached a 'creative high' by walking down the colourful street on the Waterfront, Cape Town.

The 'Yes Boss' actor took to Twitter and shared a picture in which she could be seen posing in front of colourful handicrafts and an art gallery.

The photo sees Juhi flashing a wide smile, dressed in blue denim and a white top with a navy-blue jacket. The vibrant backdrop features a couple of larger-than-life artworks, and handcrafted items, along with a huge painting of Mahatma Gandhi.



The 'Duplicate' star noted in the caption, "We found a wonderful place full of handicraft items on this colourful street on the Waterfront, Cape Town. We were all on a creative high taking a walk here."



The post on the micro-blogging site garnered more than 1.2k likes with scores of fans praising the star's adorable picture from the exotic location.

Of late, the 'Arjun Pandit' actor has been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' star through a social media post - urged fans to break the chain of COVID-19 by starting a "new gratitude chain" and spreading positivity. (ANI)

