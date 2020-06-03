'Just feel like gettin' up and dancin': Big B as he shares song 'Madari Ka Bandar'

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is right in the mood to groove to the tunes of the newly released song 'Madari Ka Bandar' from his upcoming film 'Gulabo Sitabo,' co-starring Ayushamnn Khurrana.

Bachchan, on Wednesday, shared the recently launched music on Twitter and mentioned that he feels like getting up and dancing to the song.

"Movin' and groovin' .... just feel like gettin' up and dancin' ..," his tweet read.



Clocking in at one-minute and 47-second, the music video begins with Big B's character chasing kids away from his huge house. Composed by Anuj Garg and written by Dinesh Pant, this soothing song is sung by Tochi Raina and Anuj Garg.

In the movie, directed by Shoojit Sircar, Bachchan is playing the role of Mirza, the landlord. On the other hand, Ayushmann is essaying the role of tenant Baankey.

The song, further covers the shots of Mirza, dedicatedly trying his ways by going to offices, and digging the ground to evict the tenant from his haveli. While Baankey is seen giving looks filled with rage.

Earlier in May, the official, rib-tickling trailer of 'Gulabo Sitabo' was dropped. The trailer showcases the two using every method up their sleeve to make life hell for each other. To evict the tenant from his haveli, the landlord takes the legal route.

The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

However, 'Gulabo Sitabo' will release online on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

The movie will see Bachchan and the 'Andhadhun' actor sharing screen space together for the first time. (ANI)

