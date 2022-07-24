'Just felt like a selfie' says Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in recent picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Setting major fashion goals for her fans, actor Rakul Preet Singh on Saturday dropped a picture of herself depicting her Saturday mood as she felt like 'taking a selfie'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Runway 34' actor treated her fans and followers with a new picture.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Just felt like a selfie."



In the selfie, Rakul was seen wearing a white bralette top that she topped up with a green jacket. She also opted for a black cross-body bag and round black shades to raise the chic quotient for her outfit.



For makeup, she wore a dewy makeup look with bright lips. And kept her hair in a bun.

The 31-year-old actor is quite active on social media, where she has a sizable fan base. Her fans can't get enough of the Bollywood diva, who is frequently seen sharing images and videos of herself and her loved ones on social media.

Recently, Rakul dropped the song's motion poster and wrote, "Firsts are always special and it couldn't get better than this! Can't wait for you guys to meet #Mashooka. Presenting my first dance single."

In the poster, Rakul is seen in a scintillating avatar which is garnering lots of praise from the audience.

Rakul Preet Singh is super happy to feature in a music video titled 'Mashooka', which is produced by none other than her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Jjust Music's song 'Mashooka' will be out in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on July 26, 27, and August 1 respectively.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rakul will be seen in Chhatriwali. The film, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, tells the story of a chemistry graduate who ends up accepting the job of a quality tester for condoms as she needs money. Rakul will also be seen as a gynaecologist in her upcoming movie Doctor G. (ANI)

