'JusticeForSSR': Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh to participate in candle march at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh revealed that she would participate in a candle march scheduled to be held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to amplify the voice of 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' campaign.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday night, Priyanka shared a collage picture of her late mother and Sushant.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Yesterday was heavy on me. Didn't quite know who was I missing- Mom or Sushant! Can't carry in like this anymore. So for peace of mind, I would be participating in the Candle march for #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput in Jantar Mantar at 4-5:30 pm today. Hope to see you there."





Sushant, who was fondly known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, died at 34 by alleged suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020. It's been more than a year, but the nation still continues to feel the void left by the late actor.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which found various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Sushant's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. (ANI)

