Poster of 'Kabir Singh' (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of 'Kabir Singh' (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Kabir Singh' becomes 3rd highest grosser of 2019

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): After becoming the biggest opener for both Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, 'Kabir Singh' has now crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark, making it the third highest grosser of 2019.
The film that earned Rs. 70. 83 crore in its opening weekend is all set to cross Rs. 175 crore on Sunday, surpassing the lifetime business of 'Kesari' and 'Total Dhamaal'.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film on his Twitter handle. He also noted that 'Kabir Singh' is trending better than 'Padmaavat' in week two.
"#KabirSingh crosses Rs 150 cr... Will cross Rs 175 cr today [Day 10]... Now third highest grosser of 2019, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal... Trending better than #Padmaavat in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: Rs 163.73 cr. India biz."
The movie saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 20.21 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight increase on Saturday, with the movie making Rs. 22.71 crore. It collected Rs. 27.91 crore on its third day and Rs. 17.54 crore on Monday, thus taking its grand total to Rs. 88.37 crore. On Wednesday, the film crossed Rs 100 crore mark, making it Shahid's first solo century
'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).
The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21. (ANI)

