Poster of 'Kabir Singh' (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Kabir Singh' becomes Shahid Kapoor's first solo film to cross Rs 100 cr mark

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:34 IST

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): 'Kabir Singh' has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, making it Shahid Kapoor's first solo century.
Maintaining its steady and impressive pace, the film managed to trend even on the weekdays.
Confirming the numbers, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KabirSingh cruises past Rs cr... Shahid Kapoor scores his first *solo* century... Extraordinary trending on weekdays... Eyes Rs 130 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: Rs 104.90 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."
The film, which also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role, earned Rs. 70. 83 crore in its opening weekend and passed the Monday test with flying colours. It earned Rs. 17.54 crore on its fourth day.
It is doing well in single screens as well as multiplexes.
Despite getting mixed reviews and not releasing on a holiday, the movie has emerged as the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the domestic box office.
The movie saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 20.21 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight increase on Saturday, with the movie making Rs. 22.71 crore.
'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara). (ANI)

