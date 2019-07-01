Poster of 'Kabir Singh', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Kabir Singh', Image courtesy: Instagram

'Kabir Singh' continues its winning streak, crosses Rs. 175 crore on Day 10

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:03 IST

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest flick 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Kiara Advani, is unstoppable at the box office.
The film is continuing its stronghold despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15', which released on Friday.
After becoming the biggest opener for both the actors, the film achieved yet another feat by crossing the Rs. 175 crore mark in just 10 days of its run.
The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has managed to rake in a total of Rs. 181.57 crore, cruising past the Rs. 175 crore mark. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.
Adarsh stated that the movie continued its dominance on the box office and showed solid gains on the weekend despite facing tough competition from the much-hyped India vs England World Cup match yesterday. It is now inching closer to Rs. 200 crore club.

The film earned Rs. 12.21 crore on its second Friday and witnessed a slight growth on its second Saturday, with minting Rs. 17.10 crore. It recorded similar numbers on Sunday, earning Rs. 17.84 crore.
The film is going strong in single screens as well as multiplexes. Despite getting mixed reviews and not releasing on a holiday, the movie has been shattering all box office records.
'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).
The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:06 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' trailer promises to leave you in splits!

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): After spreading magic with their chemistry in 'Hasee Toh Phasee', Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are back with a new film 'Jabariya Jodi'. The makers of the film just dropped the trailer of the film which will prove to be a laugh riot.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:59 IST

Emraan Hashmi to play IAF officer KC Kuruvilla in 'Vayusena'

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): After treating his fans with romantic films like 'Jannat 2', 'Tum Mile', 'Awarapan', actor Emraan Hashmi is is now taking up more diverse roles.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:21 IST

First weekend report: 'Article 15' earns Rs. 20.04 crore

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Article 15' is slowly and steadily picking up pace at the domestic box office.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:17 IST

Zaira Wasim could have quit gracefully, says Raveena Tandon

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): 'Dangal' fame Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood citing religion has met with surprise and remorse by people from different walks of life. Some have welcomed the decision, while others felt that she should not have given a religious connotation to her decision.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:10 IST

Vidya Balan participates in Pride March amid her vacay in New York

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): Vidya Balan who is currently spending time with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur along with family in New York, attended the Pride Parade with excitement and vigour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:01 IST

Keanu Reeves starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' goes on floors

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): The upcoming multi-starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' went on floors today. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Kid Cudi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:00 IST

Maisie Williams shares 'white party' from 'best friend' Sophie...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Just a day after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got hitched for the second time, Maisie Williams shared a picture from the rehearsal dinner on Friday stating that it was a "white party".

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:46 IST

Justin, Hailey Bieber spend quality time on romantic vacation

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber spent some quality time with his wife Hailey Bieber on a romantic getaway on the border of Arizona and Utah.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:27 IST

European Union Film Festival to begin on July 4 in Goa

Panaji (GOA) [India], July 1 (ANI): Moviegoers will soon be treated as the 24th edition of European Union Film Festival is all set to begin in Goa on July 4.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:20 IST

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confiscated my phone during their 2nd...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): DJ Diplo, who live-streamed singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner's first wedding in Las Vegas, was taken care of during the couple's second marriage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:11 IST

Scooter Braun's wife comes out in support of husband amid Taylor...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): After Hollywood pop singer Taylor Swift accused Scooter Braun of purchasing the singer's entire music catalog; Braun's wife Yael Cohen Braun quickly defended her husband on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:54 IST

Akshay Kumar to stun fans with 'unadulterated' action sequences...

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, known for performing daredevil stunts, posted some behind-the-scenes making of action-packed upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi', pushing the limits many notches higher with his stunts.

Read More
iocl