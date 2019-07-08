'Kabir Singh' is Australia's highest grossing Indian film

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' has yet another feather to its cap, as it has become the highest grossing Indian film in Australia.

Indian film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted that the flick has surpassed 'Gully Boy,' 'Uri,' 'Bharat,' and even south Indian hits 'Petta,' and 'Maharshi,'.

The film is continuing its stronghold despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15', which released on June 28, in India.

'Kabir Singh' entered the Rs. 200 crore club in just 13 days of its run on the domestic box office.

The film achieved this feat quicker than Salman Khan's 'Bharat' (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (day 28).

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani).

The film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21. (ANI)

