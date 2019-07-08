Poster of the film, image courtesy, Instagram
Poster of the film, image courtesy, Instagram

'Kabir Singh' is Australia's highest grossing Indian film

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:20 IST

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' has yet another feather to its cap, as it has become the highest grossing Indian film in Australia.
Indian film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted that the flick has surpassed 'Gully Boy,' 'Uri,' 'Bharat,' and even south Indian hits 'Petta,' and 'Maharshi,'.
[{3a873cd9-1998-458d-a5d7-d227525cc3b5:intradmin/dkrjb.JPG}]
The film is continuing its stronghold despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15', which released on June 28, in India.
'Kabir Singh' entered the Rs. 200 crore club in just 13 days of its run on the domestic box office.
The film achieved this feat quicker than Salman Khan's 'Bharat' (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (day 28).
'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani).
The film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:47 IST

Khloe Kardashian fires back after fan accuses her of "excessive...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): American reality star Khloe Kardashian, who never shies away from speaking her mind, clapped back at a fan who criticised her for spending too much money on a gift for her daughter True Thompson.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:20 IST

Here's when Bhumi Pednekar will start shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Voh'!

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar who amazed her fans with her looks from her forthcoming film 'Saand ki Aankh', is all set to start shooting for her next film 'Patni Patni Aaur Voh' along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:16 IST

SAG-AFTRA fines Kip Pardue for 'serious misconduct'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Actors union SAG-AFTRA has found Kip Pardue guilty of "serious misconduct" and fined him USD 6,000 for sexually harassing woman co-star Sarah Scott.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 16:41 IST

Kangana, Rajkummar channel their inner 'swag' in 'The Wakhra Song'

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Putting an end to fans' anticipation, makers of 'Judgmentall Hai Kya' have dropped the first track from the film titled 'The Wakhra Song'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 16:02 IST

Vinod Kapri's 'Pihu' passes away

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Vinod Kapri on Monday announced that the abandoned girl, Pihu, who he wanted to adopt could not survive and breathed her last today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:34 IST

Ranveer shares adorable photo of Deepika 'high on cake'

New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): It seems like actor Ranveer Singh had a happy birthday indeed, courtesy his lovely wife Deepika Padukone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:32 IST

Nick Cannon comments 'Hilarious' on ex-wife Mariah Carey's...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): American actor Nick Cannon could not stop himself from reacting as his ex-wife Mariah Carey took the #BottleCapChallenge to another level.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:19 IST

Now watch Ramayana in 3-D!

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra under the banner of Prime Focus production have geared up for a big scale Bollywood film, a modern version of the ancient legend 'Ramayana.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:54 IST

Rangoli Chandel slams journalist who engaged in spat with sister Kangana

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Monday lashed out at the journalist who engaged in a verbal spat with the actor during the song launch event of the upcoming movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:39 IST

Shawn Mendes clears air on dating Camila Cabello

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Post the electrifying performance of Canadian singer Shawn Mendes at Staples Center, curious fans interrogated if he is dating his recent co-singer, Camila Cabello.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:05 IST

Shraddha and Prabhas strike sizzling chemistry in 'Psycho...

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): The first song 'Psycho Saiyaan' from the upcoming film 'Saaho' is finally here and the catchy track will surely make you groove.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:03 IST

Halsey trashes critic for accusing her of using LGBTQ cause as...

New Delhi (India), July 08 (ANI): American singer Halsey clapped back at a follower who felt she is using the LGBTQ community as her marketing strategy.

Read More
iocl