Poster of 'Kabir Singh', Image courtesy: Instagram

'Kabir Singh' is unstoppable at box office, enters Rs. 200 crore club

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 14:10 IST

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Kabir Singh' has set the cash registers ringing and how! The film, which refuses to slow down, entered the Rs. 200 crore club in just 13 days of its run.
The film is continuing its stronghold despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15', which released on last Friday.
After becoming the biggest opener for both the actors, the film achieved yet another feat by hitting a double century, quicker than Salman Khan's 'Bharat' (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (day 28).
The film, which opened to mixed reviews, has managed to rake in a total of Rs. 206.48 crore. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.
Adarsh stated that the movie continued its winning streak on the box office, hitting a "double century" and shows no signs of fatigue at the moment.

The film earned Rs. 12.21 crore on its second Friday and witnessed a slight growth on its second Saturday, with minting Rs. 17.10 crore. It recorded similar numbers on Sunday, earning Rs. 17.84 crore. The movie saw a little decline on the second Monday, earning Rs. 9.07 crore and further decline on Tuesday and Wednesday, minting Rs. 8.31 crore and Rs. 7.53 crore respectively.
The film is going strong in single screens as well as multiplexes. Despite getting mixed reviews and not releasing on a holiday, the movie has been shattering all box office records.
Adarsh also shared the benchmarks achieved by the film on different days.

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).
The film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:32 IST

