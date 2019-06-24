'Kabir Singh' sees excellent first weekend, mints Rs. 70.83 crore

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest outing 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Kiara Advani, is continuing its winning streak at the box office. After earning Rs 20.21 crore on its first day to become the biggest opener for both the actors, the film achieved another feat by crossing the Rs. 50 crore mark in just three days of its run.

The film has managed to rake in Rs.70. 83 crore till now. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.



'Kabir Singh', which released on 3123 screens across the country, is unstoppable. As of now, it is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office, and the only one to not release on a holiday.

The film saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 20.21 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight increase on Saturday, with the movie making Rs. 22.71 crore. It collected Rs. 27.91 crore on its third day, thus taking its grand total to Rs. 70.83 crore and taking it way ahead of the Rs.50 crore mark.

In a separate tweet, Adarsh listed five factors which could have dented the movie's prospects. It included the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup and mixed reviews, however, the film comfortable cruised through and made good moolah. "Kabir Singh braves it all... All business calculations and estimations proven wrong by a wide margin... box office winner," wrote Adarsh.



'Kabir Singh' also has the highest opening weekend collection for a non-holiday film. Adarsh noted that the film surpassed the opening weekend business of Total Dhamaal, thus emerging as the biggest non-holiday opener of this year.



'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21. (ANI)

