Poster of 'Kabir Singh', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Kabir Singh', Image courtesy: Instagram

'Kabir Singh' sees excellent first weekend, mints Rs. 70.83 crore

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:46 IST

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest outing 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Kiara Advani, is continuing its winning streak at the box office. After earning Rs 20.21 crore on its first day to become the biggest opener for both the actors, the film achieved another feat by crossing the Rs. 50 crore mark in just three days of its run.
The film has managed to rake in Rs.70. 83 crore till now. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.

'Kabir Singh', which released on 3123 screens across the country, is unstoppable. As of now, it is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office, and the only one to not release on a holiday.
The film saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 20.21 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight increase on Saturday, with the movie making Rs. 22.71 crore. It collected Rs. 27.91 crore on its third day, thus taking its grand total to Rs. 70.83 crore and taking it way ahead of the Rs.50 crore mark.
In a separate tweet, Adarsh listed five factors which could have dented the movie's prospects. It included the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup and mixed reviews, however, the film comfortable cruised through and made good moolah. "Kabir Singh braves it all... All business calculations and estimations proven wrong by a wide margin... box office winner," wrote Adarsh.

'Kabir Singh' also has the highest opening weekend collection for a non-holiday film. Adarsh noted that the film surpassed the opening weekend business of Total Dhamaal, thus emerging as the biggest non-holiday opener of this year.

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).
The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:41 IST

Jordyn Woods thinks Tristan Thompsoncheating scandal wasn't "big...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian, who is reeling over her ex and NBA player Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, recently revealed that Jordyn didn't think it was "a big deal."

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:23 IST

Shraddha Kapoor enjoying 'Saaho' shoot in snow-clad mountains

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying her time shooting in Europe for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Saaho'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:07 IST

Rishi Kapoor receives special guests in New York

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is in New York for medical treatment, is having a great time with family and friends from the film fraternity.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:02 IST

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are "over the moon" after welcoming Psalm

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): American reality TV star Jonathan Cheban said that Kim Kardashian is in "baby-bliss" after welcoming son, Psalm, with husband Kanye West.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:46 IST

Akshay Kumar trolled for not giving credit to Raveena Tandon in...

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from 'Mohra' featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon holds a special place in the heart of every 90s kid. Known for its sensuous dance moves, romantic lyrics and catchy beats, the track is surely a delight to watch even today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:31 IST

Veteran Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira hospitalised, several...

Karachi [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Veteran Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira has been hospitalised in Karachi on Sunday following a cardiac attack and is currently on ventilator support, according to local media reports.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:03 IST

Bebe Rexha slams body-shamers

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Bebe Rexha has a befitting response for those who body shamed her recently.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 14:18 IST

Madonna's 'Madame X' tops Billboard 200 chart

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Madonna has topped the Billboard 200 chart with her ninth No. 1 album ' Madame X'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:53 IST

Bruno Mars, Beyonce and Cardi B among winners at BET Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): The much-awaited BET Awards hosted by Regina Hall at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, turned out to be a special night for many stars.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:17 IST

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' to release in Japan

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): After becoming one of the highest openers of this year, Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Kesari' is all set to win hearts in Japan. The historical drama, which entered the 100 crore club in just seven days, will hit the big screens in 'The Land of the Rising Sun' on August 16

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:03 IST

Eight months after marriage, Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner still...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): Supermodel Karlie Kloss who tied the knot with long-time boyfriend, Joshua Kushner in October, last year is still in the celebration mode.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 12:55 IST

Here's new release date for 'One Day'

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): The makers of Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta-starrer 'One Day' once again pushed the release date of the film from June 28 to July 5.

Read More
iocl