'Kabir Singh' stays strong, enters Rs 250 crore club

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): After becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019, Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' has added another feather to its cap as it finally crossed Rs 250 crore mark in the fourth week of its release.

The film entered the 250 crore club with a total collection of Rs 252.14 crore. Shahid's biggest solo opener registered Rs 2.54 crore on Friday, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The film is doing great business despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' and the recently released 'Super 30'.

The movie saw a bumper opening and minted Rs 20.21 crore on its first day.

As the film entered Rs 200 crore club, the lead actor penned a thank you note for the fans where he exuded his happiness on Instagram.

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

'Kabir Singh' hit the theatres on June 21. (ANI)

