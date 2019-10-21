Kailash Kher, Govinda, Prem Chopra
Kailash Kher, Govinda, Prem Chopra

Kailash Kher, Govinda, Prem Chopra urge citizens to exercise their right to vote

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): "Just like eating, breathing is essential for living, so is casting our votes," said singer Kailash Kher who stepped out to vote on Monday.
The polling for 288 assembly constituencies is underway in the state, and Kailash who was spotted exercising his right to vote urged fellow Maharashtrians to "go and vote wherever the elections are and perform their responsibility."
"People do express their anger when they come across a mismanaged thing and when it's the day to chose your representative who can better the situations, you have to step out for it," the 'Teri Deewani' singer added.
For the 46-year old singer, the key issues in mind were the development of Mumbai and he lauded the government's effort in looking into the problem of waterlogging.
In order to spread his message out loud, Kher also hummed the song he composed specially for the festival of democracy.
"Har burai par nukili chot do, vote do, vote do, vote do...", Kher crooned.
Actor Govinda who also came to cast his vote with wife Sunita, told reporters, "Voting is your right and duty so go and exercise it as election day is finally here."
Bollywood veteran Prem Chopra also exercised his right to vote and addressed the reporters saying, "Select whichever party you want to because it's your right and if you don't cast your vote, you'll regret later."
Talking on the issues which matter to him, the veteran added, "Mumbai should be developed and all the potholes caused due to heavy rains in the city, should be filled."
Meanwhile, others from the film fraternity including 'Batla House' actor John Abraham and Dia Mirza too cast their votes.
Sharing a picture of him on Instagram, John wrote, "Cast your vote."

"Voting Day! My favourite festival :) the festival of Democracy," wrote Dia.

Amidst heightened security, Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Lara Dutta, Ravi Kishan, Padmini Kolhapure and Subha Khote were also spotted at their respective polling booths.
Elections began on 288 constituencies of Maharashtra at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. Counting of votes will be held on October 24.
In Mumbai, 9,894 polling stations have been set up at 1,537 locations. 36 out of 288 seats come in the city of Mumbai where 334 candidates are in the fray. The city has 97.72 lakh registered voters.
BJP is contesting on 164 seats, which includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while its key ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates.
On the other hand, Congress has candidates in 147 constituencies and NCP will contest 121 seats. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:52 IST

He's right: Francis Ford Coppola supports Martin Scorsese's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Backing filmmaker Martin Scorsese's remarks on Marvel superhero films, 'The Godfather' director Francis Ford Coppola said that the former is "right" in comparing these films to a "theme park".

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:46 IST

'Dabangg 3' new poster: Salman introduces Sonakshi as 'super sexy Rajjo'

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): After launching a power-packed motion poster, Salman Khan on Monday shared a new poster of 'Dabangg 3' featuring his on-screen wife Rajjo, played by Sonakshi Sinha.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:08 IST

Proud of you: Chris Pratt commends Katherine Schwarzenegger's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Chris Pratt is giving us major couple goals through his latest social media post and we are all for it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:56 IST

'If you don't vote, you have no right to complain later': Gulzar...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Lyricist and poet Gulzar on Monday made a special appeal to senior citizens in Maharashtra to exercise their franchise.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:22 IST

Aamir Khan, Lara Dutta among early voters in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As polling for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra began on Monday, scores of B-Town celebrities arrived at their designated polling stations to cast votes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:16 IST

Maharashtra polls: Ravi Kishan, Padmini Kolhapure, Shubha Khote...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As voting began for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra on Monday amidst heightened security, Bollywood celebrities including Ravi Kishan, Padmini Kolhapure and Subha Khote were among the early voters in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:38 IST

Camila Cabello rubbishes rumours of breakup with Shawn Mendes

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Putting rumours of her break up with Shawn Mendes to rest, the Camila Cabello on Sunday cleared that the couple is still together.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:23 IST

Amy Schumer had 'best time' at BFF Jennifer Lawrence's wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Amy Schumer, known for her unapologetic sense of humour, is already joking about her BFF Jennifer Lawrence's marriage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:13 IST

Here's what Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney's guests feasted...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): The afterparty of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's nuptials took place outside of the Belcourt of Newport castle, Rhode Island early on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 22:37 IST

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to take off for six weeks 'family time'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): To spend some quality 'much-needed family time' the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take around six weeks off at the end of the year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:43 IST

Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu: Lady Gaga's tweet takes...

New Delhi (India), Oct 20 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga sent netizens into a frenzy on Sunday with a special message in Sanskrit!

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:29 IST

He creates his own destiny: Farhan Akhtar gets nostalgic on 13...

New Delhi (India), Oct 20 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took a trip down the memory lane as his 2006 directorial 'Don' clocked 13 years on Sunday.

Read More
iocl