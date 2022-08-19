Kajal Aggarwal celebrates 4 months of her son Neil with cute picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): As Kajal Aggarwal's son Neil Kitchlu turned 4 today, the 'Singham' actor dropped a cute picture on her social media account.

Kajal took to her Instagram handle and along with wishing her son a "happy 4 months", she also wished a "happy Krishna Janmashtami" to her followers.

Alongside the happy picture featuring the mother-son duo, she wrote, "Happy 4 months to the love of my life #NeilKitchlu and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all! #krishnajanmashtami #happybirthdaysrikrishna."



In the image, Kajal and her son were seen having a fun time together.

As soon as the actor posted the picture, her fans and followers chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Best picture on Internet Today #A little Krishna In my feed This Janmashtami."

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings".

Meanwhile, after welcoming her firstborn into this world, Kajal, revealed that she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have named their baby boy Neil.

She shared, "Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self-actualization and such an indescribable feeling,"

She added, "That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel a tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time."

The actor, who works in multiple languages and who was recently seen in Tamil 'Hey Sinamika' alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari, also talked about how she has been dealing with postpartum.

Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai in October 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in the romantic tale, 'Hey Sinamika'. (ANI)