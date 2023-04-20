Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her son Neil's first birthday, shares adorable picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Actor Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her son Neil's first birthday on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared an adorable picture which she captioned, "And just like that our sunshine boy is (the big) 1 !!!! @neil_kitchlu."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrOoLEzh633/

In the picture, Neil could be seen sitting inside a basket in a yellow outfit. A numerical foil balloon can be seen tied to the basket.

Soon after she dropped the post, her friends and fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and happy birthday wishes to her son.



Actor Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Omg what a cutieeeeeee."

Another user wrote, "Happy Birthday Champ."

"Happy 1st birthday little Neil ! Hope you enjoy your baby hand & feet castings we made for you," a user commented.

A user wrote, "How cute."

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings".

Meanwhile, after welcoming her firstborn into this world, Kajal, revealed that she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have named their baby boy Neil.

Kajal got married to Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. The couple announced the news of Kajal's pregnancy in January 2022. (ANI)

