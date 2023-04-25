Kajal Aggarwal drops 'La familia' picture from her son Neil's birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Actor Kajal Aggarwal celebrated the first birthday of her son Neil in the cutest way.

Kajal took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the birthday celebration. Kajal and her husband can be seen posing with her family. All can be seen wearing customised T-shirts on Neil's birthday.

Kajal can be seen holding Neil in her lap and wearing a T-shirt with 'Mumma of Mr Onederful' written on it while Gautam is seen standing next to Kajal wearing a 'Papa of Mr Onederful' T-shirt.

The grandparents and other family members are also in the frame posing wearing, 'Bua of Mr Onederful', 'Masi of Mr Onederful' and other T-shirts.

Along with the post, she wrote, "La familia of #mronederful." and tagged her family member in the post.



As soon as she dropped the picture, fans showered love in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Nice family," while another user wrote, "Wow so cute, capture moment picture with lovely family like it your smile. "

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings".

Meanwhile, after welcoming her firstborn into this world, Kajal, revealed that she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have named their baby boy Neil.

Kajal got married to Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. The couple announced the news of Kajal's pregnancy in January 2022. (ANI)

