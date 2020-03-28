Kajal Aggarwal enjoys re-telecast of 'Ramayana' on DD

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): 'Singham' actor Kajal Aggarwal started her weekend by watching the re-telecast of iconic teleserial 'Ramayana'.

In a Saturday morning tweet, the actor said, "So glad it's restarted, great way for kids to learn Indian Mythology."



"Taking me back to childhood. #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on @DDNational with the entire family! This was our routine weekend plan," Kajal wrote.

National broadcaster Doordarshan decided to re-telecast the mythological series on public demand, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

Ramanand Sagar directed 'Ramayana' was a popular serial in the late 1980s. The series featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Late Dara Singh potrayed Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi was featured as Ravana.

The show was originally telecast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988. (ANI)