Kajol asks fans to 'guess' her new show as she announces OTT debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Bollywood actress Kajol has announced she is stepping into the world of web series as she asked audiences to "guess" what was brewing.

"Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge. Can you guess what we're up to?" captioned Kajol on Instagram by sharing an intriguing video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgJG3BaIaSW/

The clip shows the 'Fanna' actor dressed in a red pantsuit, standing among lights on a set as the background voiceover urges her to 'palat' or turn, seemingly recreating the famous scene from her movie 'Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Lae Jayenge'. Kajol in a graceful move twirls around with a smile and says that she is coming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar with a brand new show.

However, neither the title of the show nor the plot or cast details was revealed. This will be the first time the actress will leave the silver screen and make her debut in the world of OTT.

Soon after Kajol shared the news on her social media handle, fans started spamming her comment section with curiosity.

"ARE YOU KIDDING MEEEEEE?" wrote one Instagram user.



"IM SOOOOO READY" commented another.



"CAN'T WAIT TO SEE IT!" wrote another.



Meanwhile, Kajol recently celebrated 25 years of her film 'Gupt' with co-star Bobby Deol. Helmed by Rajiv Rai, 'Gupt' was released in theatres in 1997. It was a massive hit back then and Kajol bagged the Filmfare Award for the 'Best Performance in Negative Role'. Apart from Kajol and Bobby Deol, 'Gupt' also starred Manisha Koirala, Om Puri, Prem Chopra, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Kajol also made India proud after getting an invitation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to become a member of the Academy Class.

On the film front, the actress was last seen in the historical drama 'Tanhaji', alongside her husband Ajay Devgn. Saif Ali Khan also starred in the movie. Currently, she is busy shooting for her film 'Salaam Venky'. The film which was earlier titled 'The Last Hurrah', is helmed by famous director Revathy. (ANI)