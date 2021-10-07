Kajol collaborates with Revathy for new film 'The Last Hurrah'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Actor Kajol, on Thursday, announced that she is a part of a new film 'The Last Hurrah', which is being directed by veteran actor Revathy.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol wrote, "So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a "Yipppeee" please?"



As per a statement, the film is inspired by a true story and real characters and revolves around an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

Elated to come together with Revathy for this beautiful tale, Kajol shared, "When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths."

The film is currently in pre-production and will soon go on floors. (ANI)

