Kajol drops throwback pic with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan as 'Yeh Dillagi' turns 29

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Actor Kajol, on Saturday, took a stroll down memory lane and dropped an unseen picture with actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan as their rom-com film 'Yeh Dillagi' turned 29.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a throwback picture and shared her memories from the sets of the film.

"So much fun on this set.. and all the small memories. Akshay boasting about his cooking skills and finally making us a simple but amazing Dal. Having to walk nearly 1.5 km uphill in the dark in the snow because the car got spoilt at the bottom of the hill and our hotel was at the top and NO CELLPHONES! Riding a horse in an itsy bitsy skirt and thinking my hat would at least cover my face!!! #Saif and me laughing our heads off when we were shooting hothon pe bas and #Sarojji wanting to shoot us instead of the film. Reemaji playing my mother for the first time and sitting and playing cards with her on set. Manish and me doing the trials and #Yashji giving his approval in the middle of trying to give us something to eat..It's not the film you remember so much as what you were feeling at the time, " she captioned the post.

In the picture, Saif and Akshay could be seen sitting behind Kajol with the 'Race' actor's hand around the 'Ishq' actor's neck.

Released in the year 1994, the film was helmed by Naresh Malhotra and received massive responses from the audiences.

Soon after the actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Archana Puran Singh commented, "These memories so beautifully penned Kajol."

"It's really one of my most favourite films of yours," a fan wrote.

Another user wrote, "I love this movie very much."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.

The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Akshay, on the other hand will be next seen in 'OMG- Oh My God 2' and in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Saif will be next seen in the pan India film 'Adipurush' along with south actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. (ANI)