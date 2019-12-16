Kajol hails Rani Mukerji for success of 'Mardaani 2'

New Delhi (India), Dec 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kajol has extended her appreciation to her good friend and actor Rani Mukerji for the success of her new outing -- Mardaani 2 -- at the box office.

Addressing Rani as an 'unsung warrior,' Kajol tweeted: "One more unsung warrior.... proud of you Rani for Mardaani 2."#Mardaani2 #RaniMukerji"

Two of them, who share a long-time friendship, have their own accounts of exciting news lined up in the industry.

The 'Hichki' actor is basking in the success of 'Mardaani 2', which is inspired by real-life events of crimes committed against women across the country.

Rani Mukerji has reprised the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police (SP) in the movie.

Kajol is gearing up for her forthcoming movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. She is paired opposite her husband and lead actor in the movie Ajay Devgn.

The movie is slated to be released on January 10. (ANI)

