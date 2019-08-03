Tanuja, Jackie Shroff, Kajol, Yug and Tanishaa Mukerji take part in tree plantation drive
Tanuja, Jackie Shroff, Kajol, Yug and Tanishaa Mukerji take part in tree plantation drive

Kajol, Jackie Shroff participate in tree plantation drive

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness about environment and nature, Bollywood actor Kajol accompanied by son Yug, mother and veteran actor Tanuja and actor Jackie Shroff participated in sister Tanisha Mukerji's tree-plantation drive in the city.
Jackie was seen dipping his hands in mud while planting saplings with Tanishaa and Tanuja.
Jackie said, "Planting trees is not just a way to give back to the environment, It's also our responsibility and we are not doing a favour on anyone by planting trees. I showed up my presence for this drive because I am more concerned about the coming up generations and the kind of air we give them to breathe."
"I would like to request all the youth who comprise of half of the population of India, to step up and understand their job towards the environment, because if they will plant trees, it will not only benefit us in terms of fresh air but healthy living as well," he added.In the past few years, the deteriorating climatic and health conditions have increased for an alarming need to increase the green cover which in return will improve the air quality.
Emphasizing on the need to plant and save trees to control pollution and protect nature, Kajol said "I read a line somewhere that a single human accounts to seven trees on earth and by taking part in this initiative, we are going to repay back that debt. We owe the earth something and I am very proud of my sister that she has started something like this."
Adding she said, "I read this line that 'if trees have WiFi then everybody would be planting them' and you will be surprised to know that if we plant more trees, we can reverse climate change. So I would like to besiege people to please plant trees either in your vicinity or outside so that we can create a clean tomorrow." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:42 IST

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about interviewing Jordyn Woods

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Actor-host Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about interviewing Jordyn Woods, post her hook up scandal with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:09 IST

A$AP Rocky pens message for fans post his release from jail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): American rapper-singer A$AP Rocky penned a long letter for his fans thanking them for their support during his nearly month-long stint in a Sweden jail.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:25 IST

Katrina's sister Isabelle to debut against Aayush Sharma

New Delhi (India), Aug 03 (ANI): Where 2019 marked the debut of several star kids, joining the list is Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:09 IST

Here's why Ginnifer Goodwin joined 'Why Women Kill'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Ginnifer Goodwin who has appeared in a couple of kid-friendly movies such as 'Once Upon a Time,' Disney fairy tale series, 'Zootopia',' 'Tinker Bell' and the 'Legend of the Never Beas' is ready to attempt something different.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:56 IST

Untitled Elvis Presley biopic gets release day

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): The highly anticipated Baz Luhrmann directorial film untitled Elvis Presley biopic is set to hit theatres on October 1, 2021.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:40 IST

US rapper A$AP Rocky temporarily released by Swedish court

Stockholm [Sweden], Aug 3 (ANI): A Swedish court on Friday temporarily released renowned American Rapper A$AP Rocky from detention until the announcement of the verdict in the assault case, slated for August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

Awkwafina says people were 'crying tears of joy' after watching...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actress Awkwafina who is becoming a symbol of Asian representation in Hollywood with movies like 'Ocean's Eight' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' spoke about the emotional effects of the representation in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly who is accused of several sexual abuse charges, pleaded not guilty in the New York City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:39 IST

Hrithik Roshan thanks Haryana CM for declaring 'Super 30' tax-free

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): A day after Haryana government declared 'Super 30' tax-free in the state, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude to the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

Julianne Hough's husband feels 'proud' after she opened up about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): After singer-actor-dancer Julianne Hough opened up about her sexuality, husband Brooks Laich said that he is "so proud" of her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:08 IST

Biographer claims Meghan Markle had difficulty with 'strict,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Settling into a royal life may seem easy and exciting, however, it is quite difficult.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:26 IST

Vin Diesel hates losing fights!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Currently filming for 'Fast and Furious 9', actor Vin Diesel doesn't seem to like losing any fights.

Read More
iocl