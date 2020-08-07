Kajol, Malaika, Swara take 2020 mood calendar challenge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Channelling their mood for the first nine months in 2020 in the form of intriguing collage Bollywood divas including Kajol, Malaika Arora and Swara Bhasker on Friday, took the trending #2020Challenge on Instagram.



The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor shared a quirky collage, in which she showcased her different moods from January to September. In the collage, Kajol is seen smiling and winking in the picture for the months of January and February, while for the picture in the month of March, the 'Dilwale' star is seen slightly smiling. For the month of April, the actor is seen slightly confused as she bites her finger, on the other hand in May's picture, Kajol is seen with a straight face. In the pictures for the month of June to September, the star is seen teary-eyed.



The actor captioned it as, "Just.... 2020 Mood!"

Sharing how the year has been for her so far, Malaika Arora shared a collage while she eats doughnuts. In the collage, the mother of one is seen relishing on the lip-smacking doughnuts in the pictures for the month of January and February. In the March picture, the diva is seen guilt fully staring at the doughnut in hand. In April, May and June pictures, the star seems to be going from a guilt trip with sad faces, while in July, August in September ones, Arora seems to be enjoying her doughnut guilt trip.



In the captions to the intriguing post that channelled her mood of the following months, she noted, "Hmmmm..... #myyearsofar #2020Challenge."



Speaking of her mood in the past months, Swara Bhasker too posted a fun collage to her Instagram. In the collage, Swara is seen enjoying driving a car, in February she is seen taking a cigarette, while for the month of March, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor is seen confused. For the pictures that showcased her mood in the months April, May and June, the actor is seen with a straight face and shared crying pictures from June to September.



The 'Tanu Weds Manu' star wrote in the captions, "Can we welcome 2021 already?"



The new 2020 challenge is about perfectly capturing the mood with photos for each month this year. The meme challenge has caught the fancy of social media in just a day with celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Mark Ruffalo posting their collage of pictures channelling their mood for the year 2020. (ANI)

