Kajol, mother Tanuja arrive at Bappi Lahiri's home to offer condolences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): After learning about Bappi Lahiri's death, members of the film fraternity have been turning up at the late singer's Mumbai residence.

Kajol and her mother Tanuja also paid a visit to Bappi Lahiri's home to pay their condolences to his family.





Before arriving at the residence, Kajol penned an emotional note on social media in memory of Bappi Lahiri.

"Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace," she wrote.

Bappi Lahiri had developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. He was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and was brought back to the hospital.

Unfortunately, he breathed his last at around 11.45 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside Bappi Lahiri's residence. (ANI)

