Kajol pens 'another jumpsuit thought' on road to happiness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Bollywood star Kajol Devgan on Monday treated fans to a stunning picture of herself in a black jumpsuit while dispensing some wisdom about how to navigate the path to happiness.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture of herself and posted "another jumpsuit thought."

She noted: "The road to happiness is always under construction, but no worries... my SUV has a four wheel drive..ROCK ON!"





Along with the thought, the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' star shared a picture in which the actor is seen smiling as she poses for the lens.

The actor kept her luscious locks open and make-up light for the shoot in which she is seen in black jumpsuit with a designer slit neck and a silver belt.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than one lakh likes, with scores of fans leaving red heart and fire emoticons in the comments.

The 'Tanhaji' star has been quite active on social media by posting pictures and videos.

The 'Dilwale' star previously also shared a couple of pictures from a photoshoot in which too she was seen in a designer jumpsuit. (ANI)

