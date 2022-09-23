Kajol pens down heartfelt note for mother Tanuja on her 79th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Actor Kajol penned a heart-warming note for her mother and veteran actor Tanuja on her 79th birthday on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor dropped a video featuring the sweet moments of Tanuja.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci1fQETKwVy/

Sharing the video, Kajol wrote a long note, which reads, "She's completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother .. through this entire journey never once did I feel anything but safe and loved.. so many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us. From death to compassion to charity to anger bitterness love and forgiveness. Like she says "if I keep telling u these things then one day they will take root when u need them most "... and I thank u everyday for making me a thinking responsible feeling adult.. u taught us to soar not by throwing us off the cliff but by flying off it yourself and letting us watch u soar unafraid."

She added, "I will always be ur first lieutenant and commander of ur armies and you will always be my captain and my queen.. love u to the moon and back mom.#tanuja."

The video depicted the scenes from the veteran actor's iconic songs and movies to her stage performance on the dance reality show.

The video ended with Happy birthday Maa.

As soon as the video was posted, Kajo's fans and industry friends poured wishes in the comment section.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi dropped a comment. She wrote, "Happy happy Birthday Tanu aunty. Lots of love."



Actor Divya Dutta wrote, "Happy bday to a woman I totally adore."





One of the fans reacted, "Happyyyyyy Happyyyyyyy Happyyyyy Birthday to one of the Gorgeous Actress of Indian Cinema #legendary #tanuja."



Kajol's husband and Tanjua's son-in-law actor Ajay Devgn also extended warm birthday wishes with a picture.



Taking to his Insta stories, the 'Runway 34' actor shared a picture of Tanuja along with a caption, "Happy Birthday."

Currently, the veteran actor is celebrating her birthday with Tanishaa Mukerji in the Himalayas. Recently, the 'Neal 'n' Nikki' actor shared the picture with her mother along with a caption," Birthday holiday vibes !! Let's goooo!!!! #travel #fun #momnme."

Veteran star Tanuja Samarth turned 79 on Friday! Tanuja Samarth was born on September 23, 1943. The timeless beauty made her acting debut at the age of 16, and won everyone's hearts with her acts in Bollywood. Her debut movie, "Chhabili," was released when she was 16 years old. "Memdidi" followed in 1962, and then got starred in numerous films. Tanuja met her husband, Shomu Mukherjee on the sets of 'Ek Baar Muskura Do', and got married to him in the year 1973. The couple shares two daughters Kajol and Tanishaa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will soon be seen in the web series 'The Good Wife'.

'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

She will also be seen in 'Salaam Venky' alongside Aahana Kumra and Vishal Jethwa. The film is directed by Revathi. (ANI)

