Kajol receives sweet birthday wishes from B-town!

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): As DDLJ actor, Kajol turned 45 on Monday, a few of her Bollywood friends showered all their love upon the birthday girl on her special day.

Bollywood's diva Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was last seen in 'Kalank', wrote, "Happy Birthday Kajol. Keep being yourself and winning hearts! Lots of love."



Dia Mirza posted an adorable photo of Kajol on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday to this beautiful soul @ Kajol!!! Love you"



Riteish Deshmukh, who is also celebrating his wife's birthday on Monday, wished 'Fanaa' actor on social media.

"Dearest Kajol wishing you a very happy birthday..... Have a blessed one. World's best women are born today - much love," he tweeted.



The actor also received a backhanded compliment from hubby Ajay on the occasion of her birthday.

'Singham' actor feels that his wife is still young and she does not need beauty sleep.

He shared a candid photo of wifey lounging on a chair and captioned it as, "Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as of yet."



"I'm awake. Just found out Yug doesn't have school. It's holidays all around," Kajol replied on the Instagram post.

The actor who has entertained audiences with remarkable films will be next seen in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' with her husband Ajay Devgn. (ANI)

