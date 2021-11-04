Kajol reveals why she didn't wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Kajol share a close bond of friendship with each other, but fans got worried when the latter didn't extend birthday wishes to the megastar on social media, and here's why!

The 'Fanaa' actor on Wednesday hosted an 'ask me anything' session with her fans on her Instagram handles. Where fans asked her questions related to her personal and work life, one curious fan asked her why didn't she wish her superstar friend on his birthday- November 2.

Without ignoring the question, Kajol replied by sharing a video in which she said, "What more can I wish him. All his wishes came true when his son came back home."





Shah Rukh's son Aryan who was granted bail almost a month after being arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Kajol and SRK's friendship has been known for long in Bollywood. The hit pair has delivered many iconic movies together like: 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Karan Arjun', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Dilwale', 'Baazigar' and more. (ANI)

