Kajol shares behind-the-scenes of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated war-drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', actor Kajol on Sunday shared a few snippets from the making of her upcoming film.

The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the video and wrote, "Exemplary vision and the art of bringing a journey to life! Here's a glimpse of what went into creating the world of #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior.http://bit.ly/CreatingTheWorldOfTanhaji ...@ajaydevgn #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm"

The one-minute video had the director of the film Om Raut talking of how Ajay Devgn, the lead actor of the film, without thinking for a second gave a nod for the film that instantly went into making.

Ajay is essaying the role of the brave warrior Taanaji Malusare, while Kajol is playing his wife, Savitribai Malusare who is a strong character, helping her husband take firm decisions.

Om Raut said: "In 2016 Mr Ajay Devgn came into my life, I sat down in front of him and discussed the film, the scale I want to make in.. in a snap of a finger he was there as a rock-solid man".

Makers of the movie have dropped a handful of songs that have caught the attention of the movie-goers and its two trailers have garnered more than 100 million views online.

The forthcoming movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The 3D movie is set to release on January 10, 2020. (ANI)

