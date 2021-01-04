Kajol starrer 'Tribhanga' celebrates imperfections of perfect families

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Netflix on Monday released the intriguing trailer of Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar starrer 'Tribhanga.'

The film revolves around the story of the dysfunctional family dynamics of the three central characters belonging to three different generations.

While Azmi portrays the role of a critically acclaimed writer, Kajol essays the role of her daughter who is an established Bollywood actor and an Odissi dancer in the film.

The trailer of the film begins with a researcher documenting and interviewing the three ladies on their lives following which Azmi slips into coma.

As the trailer proceeds, Kajol is seen revisiting her memories of the relationship that she has with her mother.



According to the description of the film on YouTube, 'Tribhanga' is an Odissi dance pose that is disjointed and asymmetrical, yet mesmerizing and sensuous" which also describes the characters of the film.

"Nobody is perfect. #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix," Kajol tweeted as she shared the trailer on Twitter.

Helmed by Renuka Shahane 'Tribhangha' is produced by Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn, and Siddharth P Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, and Parag Desai.

The film marks Kajol's debut on the web platform.

The family drama will premiere on Netflix on January 15. (ANI)

