Kajol, Suriya invited to become members of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kajol Devgan and Tamil actor Suriya have made India proud yet again. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which hosts the Oscars every year has invited Kajol and Suriya amongst others to become a member of the Academy Class.

Taking to social media, the official Twitter handle of The Academy wrote, "It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2022."

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1541860478116188160

According to an official statement of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization has shared a list of invitees announcing the new members of the Academy Class for the year 2022, extending 397 invitations to 'distinguished artists and executives'.



"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is extending invitations to 397 distinguished artists and executives to join the organization in 2022. Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity. This year's class of invitees includes 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners," read the statement.

From India, the Bollywood 'Jhalli' girl Kajol Devgan has been honoured to become a member of the prestigious Academy Class, famed for her stunning performances in films like 'My Name Is Khan', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', and 'Fanaa'. The actor has ruled Bollywood in the 90s decade, opposite the famous Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, and Aamir.

Meanwhile, talking about Suriya, he has been featured in many notable Tamil films like the revolutionary 'Jai Bhim', 'Kaappaan' and 'Rakht Charitra 2'. Now the actor has paired up with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for the Hindi remake of his 2020 Tamil action-drama 'Sorarai Pottru'.

Apart from Kajol and Suriya, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has also invited talented artists like Jamie Dornan, Michael Greyeyes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Billie Eilish on board as well.

In the scripting department, writers Reema Kagt who penned the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy', and 'Dil Dhadakne Do' has been invited by The Academy. Indian-American producer, Aditya Sood who backed super-hit Hollywood films like 'Deadpool', and 'The Martian' has also been invited as well. (ANI)

