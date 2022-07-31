Kajol turns emotional as she celebrates 30 years in cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Actor Kajol has completed 30 years in the entertainment industry and she could not be happier.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a montage video that featured pictures from some of the most popular movies of her career, including Bekhudi, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Gupt, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Helicopter Eela, Tanhaji, and her last film Tribhanga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)



"Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn't really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So cheers to 30 years and counting...

and God willing to another 30 more," she wrote.

As soon as Kajol marked the special occasion with the special video, netizens including members from the film industry chimed in comment section to congratulate the actress.

"Super. So well done! Artistic expression," Saba Pataudi commented.

"love you Kajol.. #30yearsofKajol," another one wrote.

"happy 30 years babyyyy," a fan commented.

Kajol, daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, made her Bollywood debut with Bekhudi, which was released on July 31, 1992 and since then she has been enthralling audience with her versatile acting. She has given us loads of memorable characters over the years. However, it's her character Simran from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that helped her gain worldwide recognition.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, the 47-year-old is all set to step into the world of web series with Disney plus Hotstar's yet-to-be-revealed project. She also has 'Salaam Venky' in her kitty. The film is being helmed by Revathi. (ANI)