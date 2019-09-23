Kajol and veteran actor Tanuja, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Kajol and veteran actor Tanuja, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Kajol's birthday wish for her 'super mom' will warm your heart

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:19 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): Kajol's birthday wish for her mother and veteran actor Tanuja is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!
The 'Haathi Mere Saathi' actor turned 76 on Monday and her daughter showered truckloads of love on the ocassion by sharing a heart-warming post.
The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor shared adorable footage, which had several snapshots of her mother printed on beautiful placards.
The card showcases a few popular avatars of Tanuja with "75 and fabulous" written on it.
In the end, the video also features a glamorous picture of the actor who won two Filmfare Awards in her career.
"Wishing my awesomely super mom an awesomely super birthday. She's the one who taught me what the super in superwoman stood for!" wrote Kajol, alongside the video she shared on Instagram.


Tanuja Samarth began her career as a child artist and thereafter debuted in Bollywood as the lead actor with her film 'Chhabili.' But her most remarkable flick remains 'Hamari Yaad Aayegi' which released in 1961.
Her daughter Kajol will be next seen in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' along with her husband Ajay Devgn. (ANI)

