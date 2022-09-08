Kajol's 'The Good Wife' first look out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Actor Kajol, on Thursday, unveiled the first look of her upcoming web-series 'The Good Wife' on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Tanhaji' actor shared a teaser where she can be seen wearing a black robe and walking into the courtroom. Then she asks, "Shuru Kare?". The 30 second announcement video reveal a lot Kajol's character.

She wrote, "Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka - a fight of #TheGoodWife #HotstarSpecials #TheGoodWife, coming soon. #TheGoodWifeOnHotstar #DisneyPlusDay #FirstLook."

'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of American courtroom drama 'The Good Wife' starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role and began airing in 2009. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Talking about Kajol's work front, she will be seen in 'Salaam Venky' alongside Aahana Kumra and Vishal Jethwa. The film is directed by Revathi. (ANI)