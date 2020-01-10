Kalki Koechlin turns 36; flaunts baby bump while vacationing

Mumbai [India], Jan 10 (ANI): French-Indian actor Kalki Koechlin turned 36 on Friday. The actor flaunts her baby bump while vacationing around her birthday.



From 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' 'A Death in The Gunj' to 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,' Kalki has appeared in some of the most popular Bollywood movies in recent years. She has been active in the Indian entertainment industry since 2007.

The actor, who is born and brought up in India to French parents, was earlier married to Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and in September 2019 announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Kalki has been strongly voicing her opinion and has never obliged to bend down in front of societal pressure. The actor has kept away from social media and kept her personal life away from the limelight since her divorce.

As the actor turns a year older and wiser, she is now in her third trimester and waiting to welcome her baby and has opted to go for a water birth.


