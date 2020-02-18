Kamal Haasan Tweet commemorates 20 years of 'Hey Ram'

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter on Tuesday to mark the 20th anniversary of his movie 'Hey Ram'.

Writing about the present relevance of the alternate historical drama, Haasan Tweeted:

"20 years of Hey Ram. Glad we made that film in time. Sad the apprehensions and warnings the film spoke about are coming true. We must surmount these challenges to the harmony of this country and we shall. Hum honge kaamiyaab..."

The 2000 flick, which had Haasan as its director and the protagonist, explored the theme of religious hatred at the time when Bengal was badly affected by partition in the late 1940s.

The movie has been widely acclaimed for the fact that it foresaw the issues that are currently causing problems in the country.

The actors who co-starred alongside Haasan included, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Girish Karnad to name a few. (ANI)

