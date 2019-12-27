Kangana dedicates her performance in 'Panga' to her mother

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who is set to play the role of mother in her upcoming movie 'Panga' on Thursday remarked that being a child is good enough to understand a mother.

She also stated that her performance in the movie is dedicated to her mother Asha Ranaut.

Rangoli Chandel, sister and spokesperson of the 'Queen' actor, shared a tweet sharing Kangna's thoughts on how she executes the role of a mother so well in the movie.

"I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don't have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut .... ," Rangoli tweeted.

Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, the 32-year-old actor will be playing the role of a mother in the upcoming sports drama.

The makers of the movie dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated movie earlier on Monday that saw Kangana as Jaya Nigam, who once was the Captain of the Indian Kabaddi Team but now is an ideal housewife working in the railway department. She realises that no one recognises her as a former Kabaddi player and in order to find her lost identity, she plans to make a comeback as a professional Kabaddi player.

In the motivational trailer, Kananga is seen talking about women empowerment and in one of the dialogues, she says, "a mother also has dreams."

Punjabi singer Jassie Gill is seen playing the role of a supportive husband, who accompanies her in the ups and downs in the journey of the comeback. In the movie, Richa Chaddha is seen playing an essential role. Veteran actor Neena Gupta can be seen essaying the role of her mother.

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020. (ANI)

