Kangana Ranaut addresses controversy around sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter suspension

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday through a video message, addressed the ongoing controversy around her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel's tweet and said that the claims pushed against her are false.

This comes in the background after the micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday suspended Rangoli's official account over a controversial tweet regarding the Moradabad stone-pelting incident.

In the video shared by team_kangana_ranaut official Instagram handle, the 33-year-old clarified that the allegations against her sister Rangoli made by Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali and director Reema Kagti are completely false.



"If you come across any tweet where it has spoken about Muslim genocide, then Rangoli and I would come forward to apologise," the 'Queen' actor said.

The actor also made an appeal to the Centre to find a way to 'completely demolish' such social media platforms like Twitter where freedom of speech is inhibited by others.

Towards the end, the 'Fashion' actor also addressed the threats being pointed out to wrestler-politician Babita Phogat for a tweet made by her recently.

It was noted on Thursday that, Chandel in her tweet wrote of shooting people dead while referring to the incident wherein a medical team screening coronavirus suspects in Moradabad was attacked by some people.

Chandel used the term "Nazi" in her tweet which was found to be objectionable by many of the users on the medium. Twitter suspended Chandel's account as she was found violating its set of rules.

According to the policy of the micro-blogging site, tweets that propagate or incite violence, hatred, terrorism, abuse or harassment are subjected to be reported following which Twitter account of the user gets suspended.

Three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act. (ANI)

