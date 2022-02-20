Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt 'romcom bimbo', Mahesh Bhatt 'movie mafia'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Ahead of the release of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', actor Kangana Ranaut called out the former and her father Mahesh Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana penned a lengthy post, in which she took an indirect dig at Alia and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. However, she has not mentioned the names of the two.

"This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power," she wrote.





In another post, Kangana urged people to stop entertaining "him" (Mahesh Bhatt).

"Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this relase... people need to stop entertaining him, in this friday relase even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations," she added.

Prior to this, Kangana objected to a video of a young girl imitating Alia. (ANI)

