Kangana Ranaut celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family in Manali

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently staying with her family in her hometown Manali celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her brother Akshat on Monday and penned down an emotional note for him.

The Queen actor's team took to social media to share a picture from Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brother along with the note that she had written for him.

She outlined the entire journey of the sister-brother duo in the note and showered love over Akshat through the special note.

"Dear Aksht, When we were kids papa bought you plastic guns and cycles for me, I played with your guns and you rode my cycles, I love your sense of humor. There is never a dull moment with you, I know I have chosen my enemies beyond your reach but I notice your helplessness when they bully me," the 'Queen' actor wrote.

"I see that silent tear fall when they character assassin me, when I challenge the system parents may scold me and create a lot of noise but I don't miss you silently stand behind them conflicted and still," she added.

She ended the note by stating the things that she appreciates and hates about her brother.

"I appreciate when you read all the comments under my trailers. I hate when you get anxious if my films don't open well, above everything what I appreciate the most is you never show me how much you care ... I love you and I am so fortunate to have a brother like you, Kangana," she wrote

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor's team also shared a video reel from the Raksha Bandhan eve celebrations of Kangana and her family.

"Rakhi 2020 On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, rangoli & Kangana's brother's surprised them with a sun-down dinner," the team wrote explaining the video in the caption.

"Not only did they cook for them, but gave head massages as well. Here are some glimpses of the lovely full moon night," they added.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

