Kangana Ranaut completes filming of 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut announced the wrap up of her upcoming maiden project 'Tiku Weds Sheru' on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana expressed her gratitude to the whole team of 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

"Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd ... it's been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this ... Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit... Thank you ... eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now ... see you in cinemas soon," Kangana wrote alongside a series of pictures featuring the lead stars, and BTS pictures from the film set.





'Tiku Weds Sheru' marks the first project produced by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films.

On Tuesday night, Nawazuddin hosted the whole team of 'Tiku Weds Sheru' at his new bungalow in Mumbai. Kangana shared a glimpse from the get together on her Instagram stories.



'Tiku weds Sheru' is being touted as a dark comedy. Nawazuddin will be seen playing the role of Sheru and Avneet will play Tiku in the film.

The film will first release in theatres before streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

